5 Rainbow Foods You Should Definitely Make This Weekend

In celebration of the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, here are five gorgeous rainbow foods to make this weekend.
1. Vegetable Rainbow Salad
This colorful salad combines pickled and roasted vegetables in a miso-chipotle dressing.
2. Crudités à la Mexicaine
Make this bright raw vegetable platter year-round with whatever vegetables are in season.
3. Miso-Roasted Eggplants with Tomatoes, Dill, Shiso and Black Vinegar
F&W Best New Chef 2014 Cara Stadler tops baked eggplant with a tangy mix of tomatoes, dill and shisho.
4. Heirloom Tomato Salad
Use a variety of different colored heirloom tomatoes for this simple, 10-minute tomato salad.
5. Big Italian Salad
This fast, healthy recipe is part green salad, part antipasto salad.
