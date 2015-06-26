5 Rainbow Foods You Should Definitely Make This Weekend

This Easter, bring the pastel palette to more than just eggs.

© Con Poulos

In celebration of the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, here are five gorgeous rainbow foods to make this weekend.

F&W Editors
June 26, 2015

In celebration of the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, here are five gorgeous rainbow foods to make this weekend.

1. Vegetable Rainbow Salad
This colorful salad combines pickled and roasted vegetables in a miso-chipotle dressing.

2. Crudités à la Mexicaine
Make this bright raw vegetable platter year-round with whatever vegetables are in season.

3. Miso-Roasted Eggplants with Tomatoes, Dill, Shiso and Black Vinegar 
F&W Best New Chef 2014 Cara Stadler tops baked eggplant with a tangy mix of tomatoes, dill and shisho.

4. Heirloom Tomato Salad
Use a variety of different colored heirloom tomatoes for this simple, 10-minute tomato salad.

5. Big Italian Salad
This fast, healthy recipe is part green salad, part antipasto salad.

Related: Summer Salads
More Delicious Salads
Fantastic Tomato Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up