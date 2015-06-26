5 Rainbow Foods You Should Definitely Make This Weekend

In celebration of the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, here are five gorgeous rainbow foods to make this weekend.

1. Vegetable Rainbow Salad

This colorful salad combines pickled and roasted vegetables in a miso-chipotle dressing.

2. Crudités à la Mexicaine

Make this bright raw vegetable platter year-round with whatever vegetables are in season.

3. Miso-Roasted Eggplants with Tomatoes, Dill, Shiso and Black Vinegar

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Cara Stadler tops baked eggplant with a tangy mix of tomatoes, dill and shisho.

4. Heirloom Tomato Salad

Use a variety of different colored heirloom tomatoes for this simple, 10-minute tomato salad.

5. Big Italian Salad

This fast, healthy recipe is part green salad, part antipasto salad.

