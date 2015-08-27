5 Quick and Easy Salsa Verde Recipes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates Andrew Zimmern’s crazy-quick way to peel tomatillos (it just takes a little hot water). That means deliciously tangy salsa verde can be yours to eat in no time. Here, five of our best-ever recipes for terrific green sauce, which is amazing on almost anything from pork tacos to grilled fish.

1. Grilled-Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Lightly charring the vegetables before pureeing them gives this salsa verde an alluring smokiness.

2. Salsa Verde Cruda

Fresh and bold, this simple sauce requires zero cooking.

3. Enrique Olvera’s Salsa Verde

Chef Enrique Olvera’s garlicky tomatillo salsa is great for roast chicken.

4. Salsa Verde con Aguacate

Traditionally, this sauce is mashed with a mortar and pestle. But you can also use a food processor or blender.

5. Sue Torres’s Salsa Verde

This salsa gets fantastic heat from chopped serrano chile.

Related: 11 Spicy Salsa Recipes

16 Super-Quick Mexican Recipes

22 Healthy Mexican Recipes