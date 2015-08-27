5 Quick and Easy Salsa Verde Recipes

© Con Poulos

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates Andrew Zimmern’s crazy-quick way to peel tomatillos (it just takes a little hot water). That means deliciously tangy salsa verde can be yours to eat in no time. Here, five of our best-ever recipes for terrific green sauce, which is amazing on almost anything from pork tacos to grilled fish.

F&W Editors
August 27, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates Andrew Zimmern’s crazy-quick way to peel tomatillos (it just takes a little hot water). That means deliciously tangy salsa verde can be yours to eat in no time. Here, five of our best-ever recipes for terrific green sauce, which is amazing on almost anything from pork tacos to grilled fish.

1. Grilled-Tomatillo Salsa Verde 
Lightly charring the vegetables before pureeing them gives this salsa verde an alluring smokiness.

2. Salsa Verde Cruda 
Fresh and bold, this simple sauce requires zero cooking.

3. Enrique Olvera’s Salsa Verde 
Chef Enrique Olvera’s garlicky tomatillo salsa is great for roast chicken.

4. Salsa Verde con Aguacate 
Traditionally, this sauce is mashed with a mortar and pestle. But you can also use a food processor or blender.

5. Sue Torres’s Salsa Verde 
This salsa gets fantastic heat from chopped serrano chile.

Related: 11 Spicy Salsa Recipes
16 Super-Quick Mexican Recipes
22 Healthy Mexican Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up