5 Pumpkin Pie Alternatives to Make During the Great Pumpkin Shortage of 2015

Bad news: We might be in for a pumpkin pie shortage this holiday season, according to the Associated Press. Thanks to a very wet June, the Midwest’s pumpkin crop rotted. That means manufacturers won't be able to produce as much filling as usual. Obviously, you have two options: Start frantically hoarding cans of pumpkin, or skip the pumpkin pie this year and plan to eat these delicious alternatives.
1. Sweet-Potato Meringue Pie
This beautiful, crunchy-creamy pie looks like a pumpkin pie, but the filling is actually made with sweet potato.
2. Acorn Squash and Pear Pie
This deep dish pie is made with gingery acorn squash puree and cinnamon-sugar-sprinkled pear slices.
3. Sweet-Potato Pie with Cornmeal Crust
The filling for this pie is extra creamy thanks to coconut milk.
4. Butternut Squash Glazed Tart
You’ll be surprised at how delicious butternut squash is in this elegant dessert.
5. Sweet Potato Chiffon Pie
This sweet-potato pie has an airy, fluffy filling made with stiffly beaten egg whites and gelatin.
