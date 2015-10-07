5 Pumpkin Pie Alternatives to Make During the Great Pumpkin Shortage of 2015

Bad news: We might be in for a pumpkin pie shortage this holiday season, according to the Associated Press.

F&W Editors
October 07, 2015

Bad news: We might be in for a pumpkin pie shortage this holiday season, according to the Associated Press. Thanks to a very wet June, the Midwest’s pumpkin crop rotted. That means manufacturers won't be able to produce as much filling as usual. Obviously, you have two options: Start frantically hoarding cans of pumpkin, or skip the pumpkin pie this year and plan to eat these delicious alternatives.

1. Sweet-Potato Meringue Pie 
This beautiful, crunchy-creamy pie looks like a pumpkin pie, but the filling is actually made with sweet potato.

2. Acorn Squash and Pear Pie 
This deep dish pie is made with gingery acorn squash puree and cinnamon-sugar-sprinkled pear slices.

3. Sweet-Potato Pie with Cornmeal Crust 
The filling for this pie is extra creamy thanks to coconut milk.

4. Butternut Squash Glazed Tart 
You’ll be surprised at how delicious butternut squash is in this elegant dessert.

5. Sweet Potato Chiffon Pie 
This sweet-potato pie has an airy, fluffy filling made with stiffly beaten egg whites and gelatin.

Related: 5 Great Pecan Pies
Thanksgiving Pies and Tarts
How to Make Pie Crust
10 Best Pumpkin Soups

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up