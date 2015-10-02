5 Pumpkin Breads You Should Definitely Be Making

Nothing says fall like moist pumpkin bread. From pecan-cranberry swirled to coconut-studded, here are five amazing pumpkin breads to make this fall.
1. Raised Pumpkin Bread with a Pumpkin-Pecan-Cranberry Swirl
This festive twist on cinnamon-swirl bread is perfect for a chilly fall morning.
2. Pumpkin Coconut Bread
Combine coconut flour and traditional pumpkin pie spices for a fantastic fall bread.
3. Pumpkin Seed Bread
Toasted pumpkin seeds add terrific crunch.
4. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
Spiced pumpkin bread is delicious when it's gluten free too.
5. Coconut-Pumpkin Bread with Wild Blueberries
Toasted coconut gives this pumpkin bread a macaroon-like spin.
