5 Puglian Wines to Try Right Now

Puglia's whites tend to be dry, crisp and minerally; its best reds are intensely fruity but balanced. Here are 5 to try now.

2012 Li Veli Askos Verdeca ($18)

2012 Tormaresca Neprica ($11)

2012 Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva ($13)

2011 Vino Dei Fratelli Primitivo ($15)

2008 Agricola Vallone Vigna Flaminio Brindisi ($20)

Related: Italian Food, Wine, Travel and Style

Wine 101

5 Value White Wines for Summer