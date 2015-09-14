5 Pro-Tips For Upgrading Your Cocktail Game

Hidden within the back pages of The Nomad Cookbook (October 2015, Ten Speed Press) is The Nomad Cocktail Book. It's a modern reference guide and compendium of nearly 200 of the acclaimed bar's most innovative drinks. Leo Robitschek, The Nomad's self-taught cocktail guru, shares five pieces of wisdom that any home mixologist should know.

1. Squeeze a lemon rind over a flame. It's not just for theatrics—flaming a twist caramelizes the citrus oils to contribute to the drink's flavor and aroma, but it only works if done over the glass.

2. Dry off mallet-crushed ice to avoid diluting a drink. The best way to remove excess moisture: Pat the ice with a paper towel or give it a few quick rotations in a salad spinner.

3. Press herbs gently, instead of muddling them, to keep the flavors bright. Grinding herbs with a muddler or pestle can release tannins and other bitter flavors that can ruin a drink.

4. After measuring honey or any type of viscous syrup into a drink, don't wash the jigger: Use it to measure other ingredients to ensure that you rinse all the sweetener out of the jigger and into the glass.

5. Mix ingredients in order of least to most volume. Start with bitters and sugar and work up to juices and liquors. That way, the risk is lower if you make a mistake and have to discard the mixture.

Related: Best Cocktail Bars in the U.S.

Gifts for the Cocktail Enthusiast

Invent Your Own Cocktail Party