5 Places to Find Next-Level Fried Rice

Chefs are transforming basic rice with out-there ingredients like green mango, monkfish liver and even crab brains.

Atlanta

The Optimist’s basmati fried rice evokes the colonial Anglo-Indian dish kedgeree, pairing subtly smoky fish with toasted curry powder. 914 Howell Mill Rd.; theoptimistrestaurant.com.

Chicago

Adventurous diners order the crab-brain fried rice at Mott St (below). Chef Edward Kim likens the funky, rich, briny flavor to “a hollandaise sauce steeped with crab shells.” 1401 N. Ashland Ave.; mottstreetchicago.com.

Miami

Made with Chinese sausage and crunchy egg noodles, the rice dish chaufa aeropuerto at La Mar by Gastón Acurio honors Peru’s many Chinese restaurants. 500 Brickell Key Dr.; mandarinoriental.com/miami.

New Orleans

Inspired by her mom’s Filipino cooking, Milkfish chef Cristina Quackenbush serves salty-sour bagoong rice with bacon, tart mango and fermented shrimp. 125 N. Carrollton Ave.; milkfishnola.com.

New York City

“I’m as excited by American things as by Japanese,” says ramen genius Ivan Orkin, who adds monkfish liver to garlicky wok-tossed sushi rice at Ivan Ramen. 25 Clinton St.; ivanramen.com.

Related: One-Bowl Rice Dishes

Best Restaurant Dishes of 2013

Chefs' Weeknight Dishes