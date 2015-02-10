5 Pink and White Cupcakes for Valentine’s Day

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to create cute, heart-shaped cupcakes using a muffin pan and marbles. Here, five delicious pink and white cupcake recipes to use when you try out this adorable trick.

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017

1. Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes 
For a bright and beautiful pink, swirl strawberry jam into vanilla frosting.

2. Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes 
These terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes are topped with classic cream cheese frosting.

3. Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl 
For a super low-fat cupcake version of a jelly doughnut, fill vanilla-flecked angel food cupcakes with an easy homemade raspberry jam.

4. Coconut Flower Cupcakes 
These darling coconut flour cupcakes are topped with a creamy vanilla bean frosting. Shredded coconut enhances the coconut flavor and adds extra texture to every bite.

5. Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream and Raspberries 
Instead of frosting, these cupcakes are topped with sweet-tart lemon cream and fresh berries.

