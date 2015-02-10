5 Pink and White Cupcakes for Valentine’s Day

In this week’s special Valentine’s Day edition of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to create cute, heart-shaped cupcakes using a muffin pan and marbles. Here, five delicious pink and white cupcake recipes to use when you try out this adorable trick.

1. Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

For a bright and beautiful pink, swirl strawberry jam into vanilla frosting.

2. Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes

These terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes are topped with classic cream cheese frosting.

3. Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl

For a super low-fat cupcake version of a jelly doughnut, fill vanilla-flecked angel food cupcakes with an easy homemade raspberry jam.

4. Coconut Flower Cupcakes

These darling coconut flour cupcakes are topped with a creamy vanilla bean frosting. Shredded coconut enhances the coconut flavor and adds extra texture to every bite.

5. Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream and Raspberries

Instead of frosting, these cupcakes are topped with sweet-tart lemon cream and fresh berries.

Related: More Cupcake Recipes

20 Valentine's Day Dishes

21 Fast Chocolate Desserts