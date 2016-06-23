5 Pilgrimage-Worthy Winery Picnics

Grab your favorite blanket and go.
Visiting a tasting room or two is a great summer weekend excursion. But when the weather's so glorious, why not taste outdoors instead? Many wineries offer picnics—these five are among our favorites.
Sonoma, California: Buena Vista Winery
Visitors can bring their own lunch or order a hamper of artisanal cheeses, charcuterie and bread in advance. buenavistawinery.com.
Charlottesville, Virginia: Barboursville
Visitors can't resist putting down a blanket near the crumbling mansion of James Barbour, the original owner of the estate and the governor of Virginia during the War of 1812. bbvwine.com.
Finger Lakes, New York: Sheldrake Point
Yachty types may want to boat to this Finger Lakes winery's dock and lunch on board, but there's also always a spot on the lawn, which has a glorious view of Cayuga Lake. sheldrakepoint.com.
Hill Country, Texas: Spicewood Vineyards
Expert tip: Stop at nearby Opie's BBQ for brisket, jalapeño sausages and spicy corn, then sprawl on the expansive winery lawn. spicewoodvineyards.com.
Walla Walla, Washington: àMaurice Winery
This boutique Blue Mountain foothills winery offers blankets to anyone wanting to picnic, as well as kites for kids and lawn games like bocce and cornhole. amauricewinery.com.