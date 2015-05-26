5 Perfect Recipes for National Cherry Dessert Day

Happy National Cherry Dessert Day! If you're observing this very important holiday, you'll find these recipes useful:

1. Cherry Clafoutis

“In France, there’s almond flour in everything—except clafoutis,” Belinda Leong says about the rustic dessert of fruit baked in batter. Bucking tradition, she includes the flour in her clafoutis to add texture to the custardy interior.

2. Cherry Pudding Cups

This light and delicate buttermilk custard is perfect when topped with juicy, sweet cherries and tangy lime zest.

3. Cherry Hand Pies

Puff pastry makes quick and impressive work of these buttery, sweet cherry-filled hand pies.

4. Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies

These buttery oatmeal cookies are made with sour cherries in syrup—a juicy, sweet-tart alternative to the usual raisins. You can use Amarena cherries or, for a more grown-up indulgence, brandied cherries.

5. Cherries Poached in Red Wine with Mascarpone Cream

Thick mascarpone cheese mixed with honey makes a luscious topping for poached cherries. You can serve the dessert either warm or cold. We love it both ways.

