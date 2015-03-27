5 Pastel Cocktails for Easter Brunch

From rum to tequila, here are five pastel drinks for an incredible Easter brunch.
From rum to tequila, here are five pastel drinks for an incredible Easter brunch.
1. Agricole-Guava Cooler
Rhum agricole has a grassy flavor that's delicious with floral guava nectar and Navan, a Cognac infused with black Madagascar vanilla.
2. Limoncello Collins
Traditionally made with Old Tom, a sweet style of gin, this version of the classic cocktail is made with some gin as well as sweet-tart limoncello.
3. Pineapple-Sake Sangria with Jalapeño
A super easy jalapeño syrup adds fantastic heat to this refreshing punch.
4. Campari-Fennel Aperitif
Looking for a way to use up leftover fennel fronds? Make this cocktail.
5. Cucumber Margarita
This crisp, refreshing take on a margarita features cucumber-infused tequila.
Related: Party Punches
Margaritas
Rum Drinks