5 Pastel Cocktails for Easter Brunch

From rum to tequila, here are five pastel drinks for an incredible Easter brunch.

1. Agricole-Guava Cooler

Rhum agricole has a grassy flavor that's delicious with floral guava nectar and Navan, a Cognac infused with black Madagascar vanilla.

2. Limoncello Collins

Traditionally made with Old Tom, a sweet style of gin, this version of the classic cocktail is made with some gin as well as sweet-tart limoncello.

3. Pineapple-Sake Sangria with Jalapeño

A super easy jalapeño syrup adds fantastic heat to this refreshing punch.

4. Campari-Fennel Aperitif

Looking for a way to use up leftover fennel fronds? Make this cocktail.

5. Cucumber Margarita

This crisp, refreshing take on a margarita features cucumber-infused tequila.

