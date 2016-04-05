5 Party-Friendly Recipes from Star Chef Laurent Tourondel

Five incredible chefs will be cooking at tonight’s epic Best New Chef party, which celebrates the new class of 2016. Among them is the one and only chef Laurent Tourondel, who will be preparing crispy-skinned porchetta. We’re drooling just thinking about it. We wish we could share it with all of our readers, but sadly that’s just not possible. As a consolation prize, here are five recipes from Laurent Tourondel that you can use to totally dominate your next party.

1. Bacon and Tomato Salad

Think of this salad as a deconstructed BLT—it’s great spooned on toasts.

2. Cucumber-Basil Martini

To make this refreshing riff on a martini, Tourondel muddles basil and cucumber the same way he'd mash the ingredients for a mojito; then he pours in gin and a zingy mixture of ginger syrup and lime juice.

3. Fried Green Tomatoes

When firm, tart green tomatoes are coated in bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese then pan-fried, they become amazingly crispy on the outside, and warm and juicy on the inside.

© Kristen Strecker

4. Hot Cheddar-Garlic Rolls

These easy, ultra-cheesy rolls come together in no time.

5. Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta

For a perfect warm weather bruschetta, chef Tourondel tops toasted country bread with fresh basil pesto and a pile of grille peppers and squash.