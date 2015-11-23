5 Parody-Worthy Food Terms

Sourdough Hotel: A place of lodging for sourdough-starter live cultures while their owners go on vacation.



Ice Chef: A bartender whose responsibility is to oversee the freezing and cutting of numerous types and shapes of ice tailored for use in cocktails.



Raota: A Japanese term for people obsessed with ramen noodle soup.



Selmelier: A culinary professional who specializes in salt’s uses in cooking and pairing with food and wine.



Growlette: A 32-ounce beer container that is half the size of a traditional growler.