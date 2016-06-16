5 Outdoorsy Gifts for Dads Who Like to Camp

From an ultra-compact lighter to the best multi-purpose axe, here are five terrific camping gifts for Father's Day.
1. PowerPot 10
This aluminum cooking pot can charge two USB-powered devices all while heating up a meal over a campfire.
2. The Brass Peanut Lighter & Clip
Leave the matches at home; this ultra-compact lighter is waterproof and has a flat-bottomed end so it can be used as a candle in an emergency.
3. TGX Tactical Flask
This sleek flask features integrated MOLLE webbing so Dad can hook on his favorite knife or camping accessory.
4. Mo-Tool Wood Inlay Axe
Screwdriver, knife, can opener, wire cutter and more: This is the ultimate multi-purpose tool.
5. Stanley Mountain Coffee System
Not only does this thermos keep your coffee hot for 24 hours, it also brews it.
