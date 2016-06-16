5 Outdoorsy Gifts for Dads Who Like to Camp

From an ultra-compact lighter to the best multi-purpose axe, here are five terrific camping gifts for Father's Day.

Brianna Wippman
June 16, 2016

1. PowerPot 10 
This aluminum cooking pot can charge two USB-powered devices all while heating up a meal over a campfire. 

2. The Brass Peanut Lighter & Clip 
Leave the matches at home; this ultra-compact lighter is waterproof and has a flat-bottomed end so it can be used as a candle in an emergency.

3. TGX Tactical Flask 
This sleek flask features integrated MOLLE webbing so Dad can hook on his favorite knife or camping accessory.

4. Mo-Tool Wood Inlay Axe 
Screwdriver, knife, can opener, wire cutter and more: This is the ultimate multi-purpose tool. 

5. Stanley Mountain Coffee System 
Not only does this thermos keep your coffee hot for 24 hours, it also brews it. 

