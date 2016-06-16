5 Outdoorsy Gifts for Dads Who Like to Camp

From an ultra-compact lighter to the best multi-purpose axe, here are five terrific camping gifts for Father's Day.

1. PowerPot 10

This aluminum cooking pot can charge two USB-powered devices all while heating up a meal over a campfire.

2. The Brass Peanut Lighter & Clip

Leave the matches at home; this ultra-compact lighter is waterproof and has a flat-bottomed end so it can be used as a candle in an emergency.

3. TGX Tactical Flask

This sleek flask features integrated MOLLE webbing so Dad can hook on his favorite knife or camping accessory.

4. Mo-Tool Wood Inlay Axe

Screwdriver, knife, can opener, wire cutter and more: This is the ultimate multi-purpose tool.

5. Stanley Mountain Coffee System

Not only does this thermos keep your coffee hot for 24 hours, it also brews it.

Related: F&W's Best Grilling Tips

21 Awesome Father's Day Recipes

9 Perfect Recipes for Camping