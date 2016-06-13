5 Offal Dishes to Try Now

The nose-to-tail cooking trend has become almost impossible to miss as chefs explore every edible part of the animal. Here, a few of the most delicious new offal innovations.

Seattle

Crispy fried pig head with cold pear and Champagne soup at Eden Hill.

Washington, DC

Sweetbread Marsala with aged balsamic at All Purpose.

New York City

Corned beef tongue musubi with cilantro and peanuts at Noreetuh.

Flagstaff

Honeycomb tripe with pork meatballs and pickled ferns at Coppa Café.

Boise

Vadouvan-rubbed lamb heart with mint chimichurri at State & Lemp.