5 Offal Dishes to Try Now

Not sure about offal? These amazing dishes might change your mind.

Chelsea Morse
June 13, 2016

The nose-to-tail cooking trend has become almost impossible to miss as chefs explore every edible part of  the animal. Here, a few of the most delicious new offal innovations.

Seattle
Crispy fried pig head with cold pear and Champagne soup at Eden Hill.

Washington, DC
 Sweetbread Marsala with aged balsamic at All Purpose.

New York City
 Corned beef tongue musubi with cilantro and peanuts at Noreetuh.

Flagstaff
Honeycomb tripe with pork meatballs and pickled ferns at Coppa Café.

Boise
 Vadouvan-rubbed lamb heart with mint chimichurri at State & Lemp.

