5 Offal Dishes to Try Now

Not sure about offal? These amazing dishes might change your mind.
The nose-to-tail cooking trend has become almost impossible to miss as chefs explore every edible part of the animal. Here, a few of the most delicious new offal innovations.
Seattle
Crispy fried pig head with cold pear and Champagne soup at Eden Hill.
Washington, DC
Sweetbread Marsala with aged balsamic at All Purpose.
New York City
Corned beef tongue musubi with cilantro and peanuts at Noreetuh.
Flagstaff
Honeycomb tripe with pork meatballs and pickled ferns at Coppa Café.
Boise
Vadouvan-rubbed lamb heart with mint chimichurri at State & Lemp.