5 No Waste Tips for Using Stale Bread

1. "Make a seasonal panzanella (bread salad) or fry up small pieces of bread in butter to make toasted breadcrumbs." Chef Travis McShane, Adele's

2. "Grind bread with a mortar and pestle with garlic, almonds and hazelnuts to make pesto for chicken or fish." Chef Alex Figura, Lower48 Kitchen

3. "Toast leftover bread and crush it up to use as a thickening agent in a sauce, soup or mole." Chef Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, Bajo Sexto Taco

4. "Rip up leftover bread and throw it into a veggie frittata." Chef Lachlan McKinnon-Patterson, Frasca Food & Wine

5. F&W's Mad Genius Justin Chapple shows us how to bring a stale baguette back from the dead by running it under water and warming it in the oven.

