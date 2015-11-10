5 No Waste Tips for Using Leek Scraps

1. "Leek tops are delicious and can make a nice pesto if you blanch them and then blend them with olive oil. Add a little dry vermouth and you have a nice sauce for a delicate fish." Chef David Standridge, Cafe Clover

2. "Leek tops and tails can be dehydrated in a low oven for 'leek ash.' Crush the dehydrated leek scraps and fold them into pasta dough or dust them on steaks or grilled fish for flavor." Chef Patricia Yeo, Khong River House

3. "Clean leek roots and coat in a simple tempura batter of 2 parts flour, 1 part cornstarch, 1 part soda water or beer and then fry them." Chef Alex Figura, Lower48 Kitchen

4. "Dehydrate leek or scallion greens then grind into a powder to use anywhere—right now we use it as part of a spice rub for duck wings, but it’s also great to use for making dressings or dips—think sour cream and onion dip." Chef Evan Hanczor, Egg

5. "Char leek tops, then use them to make a vinaigrette. The result is that food tastes like it was grilled even when it has not seen heat." Chef Paul Reilly, Beast + Bottle

