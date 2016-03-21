5 No Waste Tips for Using Cheese Rinds

1. "Steep rinds in milk and cream, then strain them out, to make a cheese sauce for mac and cheese." Chef Alex Figura, Lower48 Kitchen

2. "Add rinds to a Bolognese sauce for depth of flavor: Cut the rinds into big chunks that are easily identifiable. As you scoop the bolognese to serve, just avoid the rinds." Chef Travis McShane, Adele's

3. "Simmer cheese rinds in stock to make a base for minestrone." Chef April Bloomfield, The Spotted Pig

4. "For large rinds from whole wheels of cheese, carve each out and use it as a bowl to serve cheese fondue (with the leftover bread)." Chef Travis McShane, Adele's

5. F&W's Mad Genius Justin Chapple shows us how to turn paremsan rinds into cheesey crisps in a microwave.

