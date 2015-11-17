5 New Ways to Make Biscuits

1. Vanilla-Scented Wedges

In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups heavy cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Pat into a 9-inch round. Cut into 12 wedges. Bake on a parchment-lined sheet at 350° for 40 minutes, until golden. Makes 1 dozen.

© Christina Holmes

2. Salt-and-Pepper Biscuits

In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder, 1 tablespoon pepper and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups buttermilk. Pat out the dough 1 inch thick. Stamp out 2-inch rounds; place in a buttered 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Brush with butter. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes. Makes 14.

Your guests will be fighting over the last one of these buttery, flaky biscuits. Bake off the biscuits the night before and then let them come to room temperature before storing in an airtight Tupperware. Shortly before your guests arrive, reheat the biscuits in a 250° oven. © CHRISTINA HOLMES

3. Thai Coconut Minis

In a bowl, whisk 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon each baking soda and kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk and one 4-ounce jar Thai red curry paste. Pat into a 7-inch square. Cut out 1-inch biscuits. Bake on a parchment-lined sheet at 350° for 20 minutes. Makes 4 dozen.

© Christina Holmes

4. Mexican Corn Drops

In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 2 cups each grated Cotija cheese and corn, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 1 teaspoon grated lime zest and 1 1/4 cups heavy cream. Bake 2-tablespoons mounds of dough on parchment-lined sheets at 350° for 30 minutes. Makes 3 dozen.

© Christina Holmes

5. Cauliflower Biscuits

