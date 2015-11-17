5 New Ways to Make Biscuits

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Sides.
1. Vanilla-Scented Wedges
In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups heavy cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Pat into a 9-inch round. Cut into 12 wedges. Bake on a parchment-lined sheet at 350° for 40 minutes, until golden. Makes 1 dozen.
2. Salt-and-Pepper Biscuits
In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder, 1 tablespoon pepper and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups buttermilk. Pat out the dough 1 inch thick. Stamp out 2-inch rounds; place in a buttered 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Brush with butter. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes. Makes 14.
3. Thai Coconut Minis
In a bowl, whisk 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon each baking soda and kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 1 1/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk and one 4-ounce jar Thai red curry paste. Pat into a 7-inch square. Cut out 1-inch biscuits. Bake on a parchment-lined sheet at 350° for 20 minutes. Makes 4 dozen.
4. Mexican Corn Drops
In a bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups flour, 4 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cut in 10 tablespoons cold butter until pebbly. Stir in 2 cups each grated Cotija cheese and corn, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 1 teaspoon grated lime zest and 1 1/4 cups heavy cream. Bake 2-tablespoons mounds of dough on parchment-lined sheets at 350° for 30 minutes. Makes 3 dozen.
5. Cauliflower Biscuits
