5 New Savory Chocolates (Plus 3 Non-Dessert Chocolate Recipes to Try)

We tend to think of chocolate as dessert, but it can also elevate and transform savory ingredients. La Maison du Chocolat's new collection, which debuts May 18, combines chocolate with porcini mushrooms, caramelized onions, fiery Espelette pepper, black olives and Guérande salt. If you're curious about the concept, here are three savory chocolate recipes to try right now.

Pea Consommé with Mint

F&W Best New Chef 2008 Jeremy Fox tops his healthy consommé with shards of white chocolate, which bring out the peas' sweetness.

Fire-and-Ice Ohio Chili

Ice cream genius Jeni Britton Bauer's amazing chili gets extra richness thanks to a secret ingredient: dark chocolate ice cream.

Mole-Style Baked Beans

Chocolate adds richness to the sauce for these delicious baked beans.

