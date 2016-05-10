5 New Retro Candies

1. Stick with Me Sweets

The handmade caramel, nougat and fudge sampler (above) includes flavors like mango–passion fruit, cassis and roasted coffee. $18 for 3.5 oz.; swmsweets.com.

2. Seely Mint Patties

Made with pure organic mint oil from a family farm in Oregon, they're like Junior Mints on steroids. $9 for 5; seelymint.com.

3. FIKA Malt Balls

Satisfyingly crunchy milk chocolate malt balls are dusted with not-too-sweet cocoa powder. $12 for 10 oz.; fikanyc.com.

4. OMG Candy Bar

The hazelnut praline bar from Amy's Candy Bar is layered with caramel and milk chocolate ganache. $5 each; amyscandybar.com.

5. Cherry Bombs

Pickled maraschino cherries enrobed in dark chocolate are unexpectedly tangy and sweet. $18 for 4 oz.; seersuckercandyco.com.