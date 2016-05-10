5 New Retro Candies

Want to avoid the popcorn line at Ghostbusters, X-Men or another summer blockbuster? Smuggle in some of these delicious artisanal candies.

May 10, 2016

1. Stick with Me Sweets
 The handmade caramel, nougat and fudge sampler (above) includes flavors like mango–passion fruit, cassis and roasted coffee. $18 for 3.5 oz.; swmsweets.com.

2. Seely Mint Patties
Made with pure organic mint oil from a family farm in Oregon, they're like Junior Mints on steroids. $9 for 5; seelymint.com.

3. FIKA Malt Balls
Satisfyingly crunchy milk chocolate malt balls are dusted with not-too-sweet cocoa powder. $12 for 10 oz.; fikanyc.com.

4. OMG Candy Bar
The hazelnut praline bar from Amy's Candy Bar is layered with caramel and milk chocolate ganache. $5 each; amyscandybar.com.  

5. Cherry Bombs
Pickled maraschino cherries enrobed in dark chocolate are unexpectedly tangy and sweet. $18 for 4 oz.; seersuckercandyco.com.

