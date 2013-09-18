5 New Foods to Feign Fall

After an aggressively humid summer, fall couldn’t come faster. We’ve had our fill of refreshing coolers and beach boardwalk hot dogs; it’s time to bring on the apple pie and mulled cider. Here, five new foods and drinks to give fall a little boost.

Francois Payard Bakery, New York: The pastry chef's famed macarons come in two new flavors: green apple honey and raisin pecan. Originally inspired by Rosh Hashannah, the confections are equally good for non-high holy days. payard.com

Einstein Bros. Bagels & Noah’s New York Bagels, Nationwide: Both chains just debuted limited-edition pumpkin bagels and pumpkin cream cheese. Also new: Pumpkin Bagel Clusters, which are lowbrow brilliant pull-apart mini bagel balls that are tossed with pumpkin syrup and cinnamon sugar streusel and drizzled with cream cheese ice cream. einsteinbros.com noahs.com

Tieton Cider Works, Western U.S., Alaska & Texas: This company is making an over-the-top for fall Smoked Pumpkin Cider using Washington State pumpkins and apples. Fittingly, it's flavored with apple wood smoke. tietonciderworks.com

Reese’s & Good Humor, Nationwide: Ideal for those who live in a place that never cools off, Reese’s and Good Humor are joining forces on peanut butter ice cream pumpkins. The chocolate-coated, pumpkin-shaped ice cream bars are filled with peanut butter ice cream swirled with Reese’s peanut butter.

Cathead Distillery, The South & Indiana: Mississippi distillery Cathead recently released the perfect boozy pairing for pie: a pecan-flavored vodka. The vodka is macerated with roasted Mississippi-grown pecans for a nutty, lightly sweet flavor. catheadvodka.com

