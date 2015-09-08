5 Must-Watch TEDx Talks on the Future of Food

What is the future of food? Will it be 3D-printed? How will restaurants adapt? Will insects be the next primary source of protein? TEDx Innovations, a blog highlighting the best from TEDx Talks around the world, recently gathered together five brilliant videos addressing just those questions, including a talk F&W editor-in-chief Dana Cowin gave at 2015’s TEDxManhattan about how embracing “ugly,” less-than-perfect foods could help reduce food waste and change the way we eat for the better. Check out all of the amazing videos here.

