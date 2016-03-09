5 Must-Visit Food Events at SXSW 2016

The annual tech conference-slash-film festival-slash-concert series SXSW kicks off on Austin on Thursday and Food & Wine digital director Alex Vallis will be there to share highlights, post all the barbecue and taco photos you can handle and moderate a panel on the intersection of tech and craft. Of course, we’d love to see those of you in attendance, so here’s where to find us as well as more food events you’ll want to check out this weekend.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11 – SATURDAY MARCH 19

SouthBites Trailer Park

604 Driskill St.

Food trucks including Paul Qui’s East Side King, Charleston’s Roti Rolls and Portland's epic Salt & Straw ice cream converge to provide sustenance throughout SXSW. Bonus: While most events are accessible only to those with badges, this street food mecca is open to the public.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

9am-10am (Doors Open at 8am): San Antonio vs. Austin Breakfast Taco Battle

Old School Bar & Grill, aka “Casa San Antonio,” 401 E. 6th St.

We’re judging a breakfast taco tussle! Here’s the back-story: Last month, Eater dropped an essay about how Austin became the home of breakfast tacos. Collective jaws dropped in San Antonio, which claims the honor. Sample response: “San Antonio was minding its own business last Friday, Feb. 19, preparing for the 180th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo, when messengers arrived with word of culinary insurrection erupting in Austin, an outright act of banditry, really, said some…” Chef Johnny Hernandez aims to set things straight against an as-yet-unnamed chef. All you really need to know is that the tacos will be free.

5pm-6pm: Tech vs. Craft: Making Food, Wine and Spirits

Old School Bar & Grill, aka “Casa San Antonio,” 401 E. 6th St.

Moderated by F&W’s Alex Vallis and also presented by Choose San Antonio, this panel features three makers who are navigating a world obsessed both with artisan methods and the latest technologies: Darren Case of Maine’s new Round Turn Distilling and Bimini Gin, winemaker Ian Brand of California’s Le P'tit Paysan / IBvinification and San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki, who cooks like it’s the 1850s at his restaurants Gwendolyn and Kimura.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

3:30pm-4:30pm: How Do We Get Billions of People to Eat Less Meat?

The Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St.

"How can you convince people to cut back on something so abundant, cheap and delicious?" It's not an easy question to answer, but this panel featuring speakers, editors and nutrition experts will discuss.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

3:30-4:30pm: Anthony Bourdain as Interviewed by Nathan Thornburgh

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D, 531 E. 4th St.

Our favorite global travel host Tony Bourdain is talking journalism, listicles and his recent media investment, Roads & King.