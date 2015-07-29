5 Must-Haves for Outdoor Drinking this Summer

The sun is shining, the days are long, and cocktail hour starts early. Here are 5 new coolers, growlers and drunk-proof cups for your next summer party-on-the-go.

1. Ultimate Growler

The 48 oz. Korean steel growler from Miir is stylish and lightweight, and it keeps beer cold and carbonated for 24-plus hours and hot liquids hot for 12-plus hours. Feel good bonus: each growler you purchase provides one person in need with clean water for an entire year. $59, miir.com

2. Flask Flashlight

What is the point of a flashlight, anyway, if you can’t drink booze out of it? This sleek, high-powered flashlight holds up to 10 ounces of your beverage of choice, in addition to two collapsible shot glasses and a bottle opener. Perfect for your next backwoods drink-up. $65, vsslgear.com

3. New-Age Cooler

Nothing ruins a camping trip quite like warm beer (or maybe some banjo-playing hillbillies...). This soft-sided cooler-slash-backpack from Icemule is super-portable, floats in the water, and keeps its contents cold for up to 24 hours. Available in a range of sizes, this is a summer must-have. From $59.95, icemulecooler.com

4. Silicone Glasses

Available in four different sizes (including a shot glass!) these BPA-free silicone cups from Silipint are perfect for summer camping—or for your clumsiest friends. They can handle extreme heat (even the grill) and freezing temperatures, and they fit together to make a cocktail shaker. Because everyone drinks martinis in the wilderness, right? From $3.95, silipint.com

5. Wine Carafe

This durable glass carafe from Rabbit holds a full 750 ml bottle of wine, and will keep it chilled for 90 minutes or more. Use for white wines and rose or for batch cocktails—the separate stainless steel ice chamber prevents any melting and diluting. $50, metrokane.com

