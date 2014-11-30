5 Must-Have Tools for Pancake Lovers
From durable mixing bowls to a solid nonstick skillet, these are five must-have tools for making pancakes.
Even though pancakes don’t require much gear, it’s still nice to have exactly the right tools. Here are our must-haves for any pancake kit, perfect for yourself or as a gift for DIY brunchers.
1. Mixing Bowls
Though most mixing bowls work well for making pancake batter, you’ll never regret having a set of durable, pro-grade stainless steel bowls. $30 for a set of 4 bowls; crateandbarrel.com
2. Whisk
Rösle’s silicone-coated wire whisk is the ideal shape for blending batters, and is safe to use on nonstick surfaces, should you need to do so. $20; amazon.com
3. Nonstick Skillet
A high-quality nonstick skillet is a worthy investment: It will never serve you wrong when cooking everything from pancakes to eggs to fish. Scanpan skillets are a great choice because they’re made from recycled aluminum and are free of harmful PFOAs. $80 (originally $243) at surlatable.com
4. Griddle
If you often make pancakes for a crowd, it’s worth having a cast-iron griddle on hand that’s large enough to straddle two burners. The Lodge version doubles as a grill pan. $44 (originally $80) at amazon.com
5. Spatula
Oxo’s silicone-coated stainless steel spatula is safe for nonstick pans, and it’s easy to maneuver too. $12 at amazon.com
