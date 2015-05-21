5 Must-Have Tools for Homemade Pasta

Chef Nate Whiting of the new Charleston restaurant 492 is a devotee of fresh pasta (though he admits the virtues of dried pasta as well. "It's Italian fast food," he says). Here he shares five tools he considers essential for making and serving fresh pasta at home.

1. Kitchen scale. Proper and consistent measurement is essential in my kitchen. Volume may vary but weight is always absolute. Two brands I like are American Weigh and Escali.

2. "The Devastator." The Matfer Bourgeat nylon dough scraper is a helpful tool for simple tasks like passing ingredients through a tamis or scooping minced onions into a sauté pan, or more concentrated tasks, like perfectly cutting gnocchi. I always keep one at hand to "devastate" any task.

3. J.B. Prince Tweezer. Practice makes perfect. However, the right tools make the difference. In pasta plate-up at the restaurant, we use tweezers to rotate a portion of pasta.

4. Grey Kuntz Spoon. We use a spoon in conjunction with the tweezers to guide the pasta in a horizontal tight twirl.

5. Kitchen Aid. The Kitchen Aid mixer and pasta attachments are equipment staples both at the restaurant and in my home kitchen.

