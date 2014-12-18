5 Mouth-Watering Reasons to Make Garlic Bread Now

The wintry cold weather outside begs for something warm and fresh right out of the oven, like toasty fragrant garlic bread. While there's nothing wrong with the classic, there are countless ways to reimagine it. Here, 5 great ways to turn your garden-variety garlic bread into something more.

First, make basic garlic bread: In a small saucepan, combine olive oil, butter and minced garlic. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 2 minutes, until very fragrant. Cut a baguette in half and brush the cut sides with the garlic oil. Season with salt. Toast at 375° until golden and crisp.

Then, use it to make one of these quick upgrades:

Kimchee Garlic Bread Meatball Hero

Spread an even layer of fiery cabbage kimchee on garlic bread, then top with meatballs and plenty of red sauce. The combination of kimchee and tomato sauce can't be beat.

Garlic Bread Margherita

This one's a nostalgic throwback to Stouffers, reinvented. Top the garlic bread with a layer of marinara sauce and sliced fresh mozzarella cheese. Toast until the cheese melts, then drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and garnish with plenty of fresh basil.

Caesar Garlic Bread

Make an anchovy-parsley butter and spread it on the bread. Toast until golden, then shower with baby arugula and fresh shavings of Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Garlic Bread Pan Con Tomate

Brush olive oil on the cut sides of the bread, then grill until lightly charred. Rub the warm bread with the cut side of tomato halves until all of the flesh is gone and only the skin remains.

Philly-Style Garlic Bread Steak Sandwiches

Layer slices of provolone cheese on the bread. Saute thinly sliced onion until caramelized and arrange on top of the cheese. Cook thin slices of sirloin beef just until cooked through, then place on top of the cheese. The hot onions and beef will melt the cheese to oozing perfection.

