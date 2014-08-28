The 5 Most Important Scents in the World

In Fragrant: The Secret Life of Scent, Mandy Aftel offers intriguing insight into world cultures through the history of five key scents.

M. Elizabeth Sheldon
Updated May 23, 2017

In Fragrant: The Secret Life of Scent, Mandy Aftel offers intriguing insight into world cultures through the history of five key scents—including why mint tea is a sign of hospitality in the Middle East, and how the Dutch policed the cinnamon black market in Ceylon. A kit with mint and cinnamon essences will accompany the book when it’s out next month. aftelier.com.

