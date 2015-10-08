5 Microwave Snack Recipes to Make Right Now

Your microwave is more than just a leftover-warmer-upper.

F&W Editors
October 08, 2015

Your microwave is more than just a leftover-warmer-upper. Used properly, it becomes a superuseful cooking tool that’s especially great for making delicious snacks, like Richard Blais’s crazy-easy cheese crisps (find out how to make them in this episode of Mad Genius Tips). Here are five more speedy, microwavable snack recipes.

1. Microwaved Chile-Lime-Ginger Beef Jerky 
Making jerky at home is easy. You’ll only need a microwave bacon rack or two microwave-safe, silicone ice cube trays.

2. Vegetable Chip Medley 
These crisp, delectable chips, which have more vegetable flavor and a lot less oil than commercial versions, cook quickly in the microwave.

3. B.O.A.T. Sandwiches 
Cooking bacon in the microwave takes just five minutes, which makes quick and clean work of these bacon, olive paste, arugula and tomato sandwiches.

4. Cheese-Topped Guacamole 
Use a microwave to melt cheese over a bowl of guacamole for a delicious, deconstructed take on nachos.

5. Edamame with Smoky Salt 
Hot edamame are delicious tossed with a mix of smoky Lapsang souchong tea and salt.

Related: 20 Make-Ahead Snacks
DIY Bar Snacks
28 Creamy Dips

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up