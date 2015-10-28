5 Meaty Mac and Cheese Upgrades Better Than Sliced-Up Hot Dogs

Want to amp up your mac and cheese? If you're a 10-year-old, go ahead and slice up some hot dogs. But if you're an adult (or a discerning 10-year-old), opt for something a bit more grown-up. From shredded chicken to smoky bacon, here are five excellent ways to make meaty macaroni and cheese.

1. Andouille Mac & Cheese

This Cajun-inspired macaroni and cheese features spicy andouille sausage.

© Cedric Angeles

2. Cheesy Macaroni Chicken Casserole

Shredded chicken breast makes a great addition to classic cheddar mac and cheese.

3. Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon and Blue Cheese

For a grown-up version, add smoky bacon and tangy blue cheese.

4. Macaroni-and-Beef Casserole

This hearty cumin-scented casserole has an irresistible cheesy-crisp topping.

5. Macaroni and Cheese with Jalapeños and Bacon

How do you upgrade bacon-studded mac and cheese? Top it with salsa.

