5 London Restaurants Where Food Meets Art

The British capital’s top cultural institutions have been cooking up innovative new restaurants. Here, five must-visit spots.

1. The Keeper’s House; Royal Academy of Arts

Previously closed to the public, the RA’s 19th-century townhouse is now home to a seasonal restaurant from Great British Menu judge Oliver Peyton, featuring interiors by Sir David Chipperfield (see Café Royal redo). We love the brick-walled garden bar, with its Australian tree ferns and rotating art commissions. keepershouse.org.uk

2. The Magazine; Serpentine Sackler Gallery

With dishes from the Berlin-born, Japan-trained chef Oliver “Ollysan” Lange (one favorite: sushi with quail egg and truffle) served in an undulating, glass-walled space designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid, the restaurant at the Serpentine’s new gallery was a shoo-in for our 2014 Go List. serpentinegalleries.org

3. Rex Whistler; Tate Britain

As part of a $75 million redevelopment, the museum has reopened this iconic restaurant, whose four walls were painted by a young Whistler circa 1927. His newly restored mural, The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats, inspires the menu (think rabbit turnover with turmeric liquor). tate.org.uk

4. David Shrigley; The Gallery at Sketch

The witty Scottish illustrator and sculptor is this Mayfair venue’s latest artist-in-residence. The result? More than 239 original works—outré drawings, custom tableware—amid Pepto-Bismol–pink walls and furnishings designed by India Mahdavi, paired with playful French fare from chef Pierre Gagnaire. sketch.uk.com

5. Spring; Somerset House

In October, this highly anticipated solo debut from chef Skye Gyngell—a former British Vogue food writer who earned the first Michelin star at Richmond’s Petersham Nurseries Café and is sometimes compared to Alice Waters—is set to open with daily-changing dishes in the art center’s New Wing, which had been inaccessible for 150-plus years. springrestaurant.co.uk

