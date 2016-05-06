5 Lessons for Surviving Your 20s—and Eating Well Along the Way

In their forthcoming food memoir, Pen & Palate: Mastering the Art of Adulthood, With Recipes (Grand Central Life & Style), bloggers Lucy Madison and Tram Nguyen, of the acclaimed food blog Pen & Palate, offer some lived-in advice for surviving your twenties—and eating well along the way.

Here, five takeways from their new book:

1. Free-range chicken (“chicken that walks,” in Vietnamese-mom speak) is worth smuggling across state lines. Listen to Mom.

2. Cooking garlicky turmeric fish with dill might freak out your mac-and-cheese-eating 20-year-old roommates. Their loss.

3. Pros of a $10-per-hour job selling Brazilian cheese puffs: unlimited free snacks. Cons: living on a diet of just cheese puffs.

4. When cooking your first meal with a new boyfriend, it's best to stay away from complicated dishes like a whole sea bass, stuffed with prawn and baked in puffed pastry. Pasta is fine.

5. Do not attempt to deep-fry for the first time without using a candy thermometer. And if for some reason you almost burn the house down anyway, don't lose heart. Consult your best friend, your mom, and your grandmother, and then try again. With the thermometer. You'll be fine.

Pen & Palate: Mastering the Art of Adulthood, With Recipes is out with Grand Central, Life & Style on May 31.