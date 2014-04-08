5 Lemon Cocktails to Make When Life Takes Your Limes

Due to the ongoing lime shortage, several airlines are no longer offering fresh limes with in-flight drinks. Instead of paying an exorbitant amount for limes, here are 5 great cocktails to make with lemons.

1. Lemon & Basil Martini

Limoncello and lemon juice give this fantastic drink a double-citrus punch.

2. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos

Fresh lemon juice balances the sweetness of strawberries in this delicious, fruity mojito.

3. Lemon Drop

This sweet-tart cocktail is garnished with sour Lemonhead candies.

4. Blind Lemon Jefferson

This terrific cocktail features rye whiskey, angostura bitters and muddled lemon.

5. Lemon Zest

Mixologist Brian Van Flandern blends Palo cortado sherry with gin and Cognac in this spin on a Collins.

