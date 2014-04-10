5 Kosher-for-Passover Fish Dishes That Are Better Than Gefilte Fish

Whether or not you're serving the traditional Jewish gefilte fish, here are 5 great fish recipes for this year's Seder.
1. Bluefish with Grape Leaves
Wrapping rich bluefish fillets in briny grape leaves is a delicious combination.
2. Orange and Fennel Roasted Cod
Fennel is used three ways in this fast dish.
3. Grilled Sardines with Mint and Almonds
Andrew Zimmern's simple dish is made with raisins and lots of fresh herbs.
4. Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita
This fast salmon gets delicious flavor from a white-wine broth.
5. Herb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli
Ready in just 30 minutes, these healthy sea bass fillets are great with an herbal Sauvignon Blanc.
