5 Kosher-for-Passover Fish Dishes That Are Better Than Gefilte Fish

Whether or not you're serving the traditional Jewish gefilte fish, here are 5 great fish recipes for this year's Seder.

1. Bluefish with Grape Leaves

Wrapping rich bluefish fillets in briny grape leaves is a delicious combination.

2. Orange and Fennel Roasted Cod

Fennel is used three ways in this fast dish.

3. Grilled Sardines with Mint and Almonds

Andrew Zimmern's simple dish is made with raisins and lots of fresh herbs.

4. Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita

This fast salmon gets delicious flavor from a white-wine broth.

5. Herb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli

Ready in just 30 minutes, these healthy sea bass fillets are great with an herbal Sauvignon Blanc.

