5 Insanely Delicious Tomato Sandwiches

Whether they’re sliced, diced or roasted and peeled using Mad Genius Justin’s Chapple’s quick new method, we love tomatoes. Make the most of ripe summer tomatoes by making them the star of a stellar sandwich. Here, five super delicious tomato sandwiches to try ASAP.

1. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

Daniel Humm's broiled open-face cheese sandwiches make a terrific snack or a decadent lunch. They evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.

2. Garlic-Toasted Tomato Sandwiches

This ultimate summer sandwich features juicy tomatoes piled on garlicky grilled bread that has been spread with a creamy mix of feta, mayonnaise and chives.

3. Grilled Portobello and Smoky Tomato Sandwiches

Grilled Portobellos and tomatoes combine with creamy ricotta and crisp tangy arugula to make a satisfying sandwich.

4. Fried Green Tomato BLTs

This is a brilliant marriage of two classics: cornmeal-dusted green tomatoes and a BLT.

5. Roasted Tomato Croques with Pickled Peppers

In this summery spin on a croque-monsieur, roasted heirloom tomatoes are piled on bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce. After a generous sprinkle of Gruyère, the croques are toasted till melty and browned, and then topped with spicy homemade pickled peppers.

