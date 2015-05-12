5 Innovative Hot Dogs to Make This Summer

Kitchen gladiator Justin Chapple has revealed how to spiralize your hot dogs for better crunch and improved condiment retention. Here are five more innovative techniques to add to your hot dog repertoire.

1. Grilled Pickled Hot Dogs with Mustard Relish

Instead of topping your dog with pickled condiments, pickle the dog itself in apple cider vinegar. Then, grill and serve with sauerkraut and creamy mustard relish.

2. Hot Dog Melts

These sausages from superstar chef Wolfgang Puck are called Wiener Würstchen, and a favorite from his childhood. He splits the dogs, fills them with cheese and wraps them in bacon. Once they've been roasted, he serves them on a bun with a spicy horseradish mustard.

3. Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples

Here, hot dogs are tucked into pretzel rolls and topped with cinnamony sautéed apples and slices of sharp cheddar cheese. An unlikely—yet terrific—combination.

4. Curly Corn Dogs

In this fun take on the state fair classic, hot dogs get quartered lengthwise, dipped in batter, and then skillet-fried in a shallow pool of oil. The hot dogs curl as they cook and become wonderfully crunchy.

5. Pastrami-and-Mushroom “Hot Dogs”

In this distinctive high-low recipe, Joe Beef co-chef and co-owner Frédéric Morin wanted to combine girolles (chanterelle mushrooms) with something less highbrow. "As a good chef, you can't mix all expensive things in one dish," he says. So he stuffed the mushrooms inside hot dog buns with Montreal's famous smoked meat.

