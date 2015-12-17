5 Incredible Holiday Crème Brûlées

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.
Creamy, crackly crème brûlée is a delicious and festive holiday dessert. (Plus, you get to use a blow torch!) Learn how to make the elegant, indulgent French dessert in this video from ChefSteps.
Once you've mastered the technique, try these delicious crème brûlée recipes.
Crème Brûlée
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern calls this rich dessert, "the perfect love letter."
Butterscotch Crème Brûlée with Caramel Corn
How do you upgrade crème brûlée? Top it with crunchy homemade Cracker Jack.
Citrus Crema Catalana
Chef Alex Urena's Spanish version has an amazing silky texture.
Bittersweet Chocolate Crème Brûlée with Caramelized Bananas
This terrifically rich dessert is topped with thin banana slices, which get torched until caramelized.