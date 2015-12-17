5 Incredible Holiday Crème Brûlées

Creamy, crackly crème brûlée is a delicious and festive holiday dessert. (Plus, you get to use a blow torch!) Learn how to make the elegant, indulgent French dessert in this video from ChefSteps.

Once you've mastered the technique, try these delicious crème brûlée recipes.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern calls this rich dessert, "the perfect love letter."

How do you upgrade crème brûlée? Top it with crunchy homemade Cracker Jack.

© Andrew French

Chef Alex Urena's Spanish version has an amazing silky texture.

This terrifically rich dessert is topped with thin banana slices, which get torched until caramelized.