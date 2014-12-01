5 Incredible Fruit Desserts for the Holidays

Berry consumption in the U.S. is on the rise thanks to improved growing techniques and new breeds such as "low-chill" blueberries, which can grow in places like coastal California.
Berry consumption in the U.S. is on the rise thanks to improved growing techniques and new breeds such as "low-chill" blueberries, which can grow in places like coastal California. Here, five delicious berry desserts to make this holiday season (with fresh berries if you can find them, and frozen if not).
1. Raspberry Rugelach
Jenn Louis's family recipe is made with tart raspberry jam and crunchy almonds.
2. Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Parfaits
Fresh blueberry compote stars in this remained cheesecake.
3. Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts
Any fruit filling will work for these incredible tarts.
4. Hibiscus-Berry Gelatins
This beautiful dessert features raspberries and blackberries suspended in a hibiscus gelatin.
5. Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust
Pastry chef Jennifer McCoy's terrific dessert is perfect for holiday parties.
Related: Top Holiday Desserts
Beautiful Fruit Pies and Tarts
Amazing Raspberry Recipes