5 Hot Dog Gadgets of Dubious Utility

In this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen wizard Justin Chapple demos an easy, DIY way to make spiral hot dogs. If this knowledge has you wondering about other ways to customize and accessorize your hot dog, you might be intrigued to learn of these five oddball tools.

1. The FrankFormer

This device turns an ordinary sausage into what the maker describes as a “happy hot dog man.” Find wardrobe inspiration here.

2. The Ham Dogger

Burger or dog? You don’t have to choose—this tool makes hot dog-shaped patties of ground meat.

3. Rome Drink Holder with Hot Dog Fork Support

This camper's helper will hold your hot dog over an open flame and cradle your beverage within easy reach.

4. The Corn Dog Maker

Skip the trip to 7-Eleven. This appliance allows you to bake healthier, mess-free corn dogs in the comfort of your own home. Bonus: It makes other nutritionally horrifying carnival foods like Snickers on a stick.

5. Novelty Gun Condiment Dispenser

This gadget dispenses both ketchup and mustard from a double-barreled toy gun. You might be tempted to buy two for your next cookout, but keep in mind that it's all fun and games until someone gets a crazy bill from the dry cleaner.

