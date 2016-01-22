5 Homemade Hot Sauce Recipes for National Hot Sauce Day

Homemade hot sauces taste more vibrant than store-bought, plus they take hardly any time to make. From spicy Louisiana-style hot sauce to a Caribbean-inspired version, here are five stellar hot sauces to make in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day.

This Cajun-inspired hot sauce features fresh hot red chilies like Tabasco, Cayenne or Serrano.

© Chris Chen

Small Thai bird chilies star in this blazingly hot sauce.

This jalapeño-cilantro hot sauce can range from mild to spicy depending on how hot the chiles are.

Yellow mustard and a touch of allspice give this fiery sauce a distinctive, complex flavor.

Try this Caribbean-inspired hot sauce with Jamaican patties.