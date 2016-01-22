5 Homemade Hot Sauce Recipes for National Hot Sauce Day

On today of all days, we urge you to put down the Tabasco bottle. It's National Hot Sauce Day, so why not try making your own?
Homemade hot sauces taste more vibrant than store-bought, plus they take hardly any time to make. From spicy Louisiana-style hot sauce to a Caribbean-inspired version, here are five stellar hot sauces to make in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day.
1. Louisiana Hot Sauce
This Cajun-inspired hot sauce features fresh hot red chilies like Tabasco, Cayenne or Serrano.
2. Mozambique Hot Sauce
Small Thai bird chilies star in this blazingly hot sauce.
3. Yemeni Hot Sauce
This jalapeño-cilantro hot sauce can range from mild to spicy depending on how hot the chiles are.
4. Mustardy Habanero Hot Sauce
Yellow mustard and a touch of allspice give this fiery sauce a distinctive, complex flavor.
5. Jamaican Hot Sauce
Try this Caribbean-inspired hot sauce with Jamaican patties.