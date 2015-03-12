5 Homemade Chow Mein Recipes That Are Better Than Takeout

F&W Editors
March 12, 2015

Chow mein is a delivery staple, but it's easy (and delicious) to make at home. Here, five excellent recipes for everyone's favorite Chinese noodle dish that are way better than takeout and almost as fast.

1. Mushroom and Garlic Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken and garlicky mushrooms pair perfectly in this easy recipe.

2. Mongolian Beef and Baby Bok Choy Stir-Fry with Crispy Chow Mein Noodles
The sweet, gingery beef in this dish is extra-tender, thanks to a beer marinade.

3. Spicy Pork Chow Mein
Bonus: This fiery dish is ready in just 30 minutes.

4. Beef and Broccoli Chow Mein
The classic combination of beef and broccoli makes a delicious appearance in this easy dish.

5. Cashew Chicken Chow Mein 
Crunchy cashews and fresh sugar snap peas give this dish terrific texture.

