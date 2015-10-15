5 Hearty Stuffed Mushrooms Recipes

Earthy, umami-packed mushrooms are great for filling with your favorite ingredients. From warm, melty cheese to ground, seasoned meat, here are five excellent ways to stuff mushrooms.
1. Poblano-and-Cheddar Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
This terrific vegetarian entrée features grilled mushrooms stuffed with smoky chiles.
2. Goat Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms with Bread Crumbs
For a healthy appetizer, fill large cremini mushrooms with creamy chèvre cheese.
3. Kale-Stuffed Mushrooms with Hazelnut Gremolata
These two-bite snacks have a terrific crunch thanks to the hazelnut-lemon-garlic topping.
4. Picadillo-Stuffed Mushrooms
Picadillo—ground meat cooked with onion, garlic and tomatoes—is often used as a filling for savory pastries and tacos but it's also great for stuffing white mushrooms.
5. Stuffed Shiitake Mushrooms
This fantastic, 30-minute dish combines ground pork, chestnuts, scallions and ginger.
