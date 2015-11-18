5 Healthy Ways to Prepare Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Sides.
Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A and C—just another reason to add them to your repertoire this Thanksgiving. From incredible oven-roasted wedges to a tasty breakfast hash, here are five healthy ways to prepare sweet potatoes this Thanksgiving.
1. Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Craving french fries? For a healthy but equally delicious alternative, try the incredible oven-roasted sweet potato wedges made with mustard, garlic and rosemary from our sister publication Health.
2. Gingery Sweet Potato Soup
This delicious soup is completely gluten-free.
3. Sweet Potato Hummus
Upgrade regular hummus with sweet potatoes, which add a hint of sweetness.
4. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
This healthy side is a cross between corn bread and soufflé.
5. Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Put leftover sweet potato to good use by making this sweet, savory breakfast hash.
