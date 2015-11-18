5 Healthy Ways to Prepare Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes

November 18, 2015

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A and C—just another reason to add them to your repertoire this Thanksgiving. From incredible oven-roasted wedges to a tasty breakfast hash, here are five healthy ways to prepare sweet potatoes this Thanksgiving.

1. Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Craving french fries? For a healthy but equally delicious alternative, try the incredible oven-roasted sweet potato wedges made with mustard, garlic and rosemary from our sister publication Health.

2. Gingery Sweet Potato Soup
This delicious soup is completely gluten-free.

3. Sweet Potato Hummus
Upgrade regular hummus with sweet potatoes, which add a hint of sweetness.

4. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
This healthy side is a cross between corn bread and soufflé.

5. Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Put leftover sweet potato to good use by making this sweet, savory breakfast hash.

