5 Healthy Recipes from a Blogger Who Knows Her Snacks

Here, the blogs you should be reading right now, with recipes and tips from their creators.

The blog: Recipe developer and food stylist Emilie Raffa creates beautiful, healthy food—including lots of snacks—on her blog, The Clever Carrot. “A great snack is high in nutrients that will sustain your energy until the next meal,” she says. Here, five snacks she loves.

1. I make these juicy tomato and hummus tartines on sprouted-grain bread. You’ll want to eat this before a good power-shop!

2. For something warm, I snack on crispy oven-roasted chickpeas.

3. My whole-wheat tortilla pizza satisfies carb cravings without the guilt.

4. Rosemary-roasted almonds are naturally packed with nutrients and mood-boosting minerals. A handful is all you need.

5. Creamy smashed avocado on dukkah sourdough is my all-time favorite. I love avocados.

Emilie’s current reading list:

“I’ve been a longtime fan of My New Roots, I have the utmost admiration for her endless creativity. My Name Is Yeh makes me laugh (and I want her white farm sink!). Fare Isle transports me to serene coastal beauty in her whole-foods kitchen and heirloom garden. And this gorgeous blog, Dagmar’s Kitchen: I could stare at her photos all day or just pack up and move to Sweden!”

