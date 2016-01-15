5 Healthy Make-Ahead Breakfasts

What better way to start the New Year off right then to re-think your breakfast routine? Breakfast is the most important meal of the day—don't settle for a stale bagel. If you put in some work on Sunday, you can make one of these five healthy breakfast recipes ahead of time and you'll be set for the rest of the week.

Tropical Mini Breakfast Muffins

These streusel-topped muffins get a protein boost from chickpea flour that will keep you full longer. Dates, dried fruit and banana are used in place of sugar for natural sweetness.

Brussels Sprout Tortilla

Consider making this paprika-spiked Spanish frittata for dinner on Sunday night and then gently reheat the leftovers for breakfast the next day. Insider’s tip: turn these leftovers into an on-the-go breakfast sandwich by topping a slice with hot sauce and then eating it between two pieces of toast. It may not be pretty, but it will seriously hit the spot.

Creamy Steel-Cut Oats with Dried Cherries and Almonds

A little bit of this decadent oatmeal goes a long way. Steel cut oats, or rather chopped whole-grain oats, add a great texture to this porridge that’s simmered with whole milk and almond milk. Here it’s served with dried cherries and sliced almonds, but feel free to swap in fresh blueberries and toasted pistachios, shredded coconut and dried fruit—or go old school and just sprinkle it with brown sugar.

Nutty Granola with Strawberry Compote and Greek Yogurt

Store-bought granola can be a bit of a mixed grab bag: it’s either far too sweet, has lost its crunch, or is crushed into a fine powder by the time you get your hands on it. The answer? This not-too-sweet, super crunchy, fruit-and-nut studded granola recipe. Don’t be intimidated by the ingredient list; the granola is easy to make and any leftover ingredients can be saved for your next batch (trust me, you’ll want to make another batch). The strawberry compote is also a great make-ahead. Cooking down the berries until they’re thick and syrupy is a great way to add flavor to your yogurt when the fruit is not at its best. Just add a dollop of Greek yogurt and breakfast is served.

Chia-Seed Pudding

We love this 4-ingredient chia pudding for it’s versatility and because all you need is a large jar to make it. Simply add chia seeds, almond milk, agave and lemon zest to a jar. Shake, let sit overnight, and then it will be thickened and waiting for you when you are ready to run out the door. Don’t be hesitant to get creative with the toppings: go tropical with diced mango and citrus or top with granola.