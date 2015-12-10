5 Ham Glazes to Try This Holiday Season

1. Pomegranate-Jalapeño-Glazed Ham

This sweet-and-spicy glaze is made with store-bought jalapeño jelly doctored with pomegranate.

2. Clove-and-Cider-Glazed Ham

For entertaining, TV chef Carla Hall glazes a spiral-cut ham with apple cider, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and sweet spices.

3. Dr Pepper-Glazed Ham with Prunes

This unusual, terrifically sweet and sticky glaze is made with Dr Pepper soda—trust us, it’s amazing.

4. Smoky Glazed Ham with Red Pepper Jelly

The glaze for this ham is also made with a soda. A standard cola like GuS Dry Cola is mixed with stock, red wine, honey, sugar, vinegar, chiles and spices for an incredibly flavorful sauce.

5. Lemon-and-Pickled-Pepper-Glazed Ham

Any pickled pepper will work in this recipe, but we love hot Peppadewe peppers for their fruity flavor and sweet-and-sour brine.