5 Guacamole Commandments From Chef Aarón Sánchez

Chef Aarón Sánchez of Cooking Channel’s Taco Trip doesn’t play around when it comes to guacamole. His procedure is detailed and specific, and he shared his five key tips with us. Follow them to achieve a dip with better texture, superior flavor and just the right amounts of onion and chile in every bite.

1. Mash the avocado with salt. “The salt sucks the moisture out of the avocado and makes it easier to mash,” Sánchez says. The result is a more emulsified final product.

2. Microplane the onion. “There’s nothing more disappointing than eating one bite of guacamole with a big chunk of onion and then another bite with no onion,” he says. Instead of chopping his onion, Sánchez microplanes it. That way, the onion flavor gets distributed evenly.

3. For consistent spice, puree the pepper. Sanchez opts for spicy, intensely flavored serrano chile over jalapeño. He purees the pepper with salt and water to make a chile paste, then stirs that into the guacamole for consistently spicy bites.

4. Forget about garlic. There’s no garlic allowed in Sánchez’s guacamole. It’s not authentic, he says, and its pungent flavors overwhelm the avocado’s creamy sweetness.

5. Look to Mexico for two key ingredients. Small Mexican Haas avocados, which are available year-round, are fast-ripening with an ultra-creamy texture and sweet flavor. Mexican oregano is coarser and more fragrant than the typical Mediterranean variety.

