5 Green Brunch Drinks (That Aren't Green Juice)

Up your brunch cocktail game with these fantastic green drinks.
1. Melon Sparkler with Tapioca Pearls
Mixing honeydew juice with the fizzy Italian wine Moscato makes a super-refreshing cocktail. Melon balls and chewy tapioca pearls are fun to eat and cute to look at.
2. Cucumber Cocktail with Chamomile Tonic
"A lot of cultures start meals with an aperitif or end with a digestif," says Jovial King. "Having a bitter drink before or after a meal is just a way to slow down, which is always great for digestion." Her chamomile tonic, with vodka and dandelion greens, is delicious in this refreshing, unsweetened cocktail.
3. Frozen Honeydew-Basil Margaritas
F&W's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree.
4. Emerald Palmers
Try these refreshing green tea-based mocktails with a hit of gin.
5. Cilantro Cooler
This light, summery cilantro-spiked drink features a eucalyptus-infused simple syrup.