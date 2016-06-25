5 Green Brunch Drinks (That Aren't Green Juice)

This is our riff on a classic margarita. We combine white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor.

© Con Poulos

These are a little bit stronger.

F&W Editors
June 25, 2016

Up your brunch cocktail game with these fantastic green drinks.

1. Melon Sparkler with Tapioca Pearls 

Mixing honeydew juice with the fizzy Italian wine Moscato makes a super-refreshing cocktail. Melon balls and chewy tapioca pearls are fun to eat and cute to look at.

2. Cucumber Cocktail with Chamomile Tonic 

"A lot of cultures start meals with an aperitif or end with a digestif," says Jovial King. "Having a bitter drink before or after a meal is just a way to slow down, which is always great for digestion." Her chamomile tonic, with vodka and dandelion greens, is delicious in this refreshing, unsweetened cocktail.

3. Frozen Honeydew-Basil Margaritas 

© Con Poulos

F&W's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree.

4. Emerald Palmers  

Whether you're drinking alcohol or not, we've got the freshest green drink of the summer for you. Susan Feniger’s refreshing green tea–based mocktails would also be great spiked with gin. Important entertaining tip: While the ingredients can be prepped in advance, it’s best to blend everything together just before serving for the most vividly green drinks.

DAVE LAURIDSEN

Try these refreshing green tea-based mocktails with a hit of gin. 

5. Cilantro Cooler  

This light, summery cilantro-spiked drink features a eucalyptus-infused simple syrup.

