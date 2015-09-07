5 Gooey, Cheesy Queso Recipes

Whether you’re hosting a party or just want something to snack on while binge-watching the latest Netflix series, there’s nothing as satisfying as a bowl of gooey, cheesy queso. Here, our best recipes for melty, spicy, chip-friendly queso.

1. Queso Fundido

This delicious cheese dip is topped with crunchy, meaty, coarsely chopped chorizo.

2. Corn Queso Fundido

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses frozen sweet corn to create this cheesy, slightly spicy dip.

3. Bayless’s Queso Fundido al Tequila

Chef Rich Bayless’s simple, tequila-spiked dip comes together in just 20 minutes.

4. Queso Fundido with Shrimp and Tomatoes

“Seafood with cheese is taboo for many cooks,” chef Alex Stupak says. “But Mexican cuisine disregards that rule.” So, too, does Stupak, by pairing Jack cheese with plump shrimp.

5. El Original Queso

This classic Texan take on queso is topped with bright and tangy pico de gallo.

